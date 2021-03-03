RGR Members Deployed To UK For Exercise JEBEL TARIK 21

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2021 .

Last week, members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) were deployed to the UK on Exercise JEBEL TARIK 21.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below

The aim of the exercise is to practice and assure Service persons in the use of weapons systems. The exercise is broken into two packages and will last a total of 4 weeks, involving the whole Regiment.

Over the past few weeks the troops have been conducting some pre-training in Gibraltar, including service pistol practice in the Buffadero training complex. Officer Commanding I Company, Major José Garcia White said: “The company is really looking forward to this deployment, there have been a number of changes made to previous iterations due to the implementation of COVID-19 control measures, but the essence remains the same and that is to hone our skills at discharging our weapons at different distances and positions.”

He added: “During the exercise each platoon will cycle through several shoots culminating in the pairs fire and manoeuvre assessment. We will also assess the soldiers in the use of support weapons - the general purpose machine gun and the sharpshooter rifle - this will set conditions for our role in supporting the Royal Navy Squadron in some of their vessels.”

This exercise is a pre curser to a Regimental deployment on Exercise JEBEL SAHARA which will involve the Rifle Company being tested in a Battlegroup environment.



