Training Exercise During March

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2021 .

British Forces Gibraltar says troops will be conducting training exercises in Gibraltar during the month of March.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

The troops will be exercising in a number of areas, both on the MOD estate and in the wider Gibraltar community. In addition to daytime activity, a number of exercises will take place during the hours of darkness.

Exercising troops will be in full uniform with weapons. Blank firing will take place on and off the MOD estate. There will also be an element of drone and maritime activity.

The public should not be alarmed by these exercises.





