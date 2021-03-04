GHA resumes Breast Screening Programme

The GHA, having now stepped down from its major incident posture has resumed regular clinical activity. The GHA’s breast screening programme has already restarted this week and will ramp up to full capacity as soon as possible.

The GHA’s breast screening team have began to offer rescheduled appointments to all those whose appointments were cancelled due to COVID-19 whilst St Bernard’s Hospital held its major incident posture. Women who are over the age of 40 will be contacted for an appointment.

Anyone who is over the age of 40 and who has never had a mammogram is strongly encouraged to register with the breast screening team at 20072266 Ext 2214.

The GHA’s breast screening team are aware that some women are concerned about swollen lymph nodes as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine showing up on mammograms. The GHA strongly encourage all women to attend their screening appointments, even after recently receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, when you will be asked some relevant questions. The Consultant Breast Radiologist will investigate anything abnormal in relation to lymph nodes seen on the mammogram in depth on an individual basis. This process will prevent unnecessary delays for patients.

Consultant Breast Radiologist, Dr Marcela Zagurova, said: ‘We are delighted to once again be inviting patients back for the breast screening programme. I strongly encourage all women to attend their appointments, and ask anyone over the age of 40 who has never been contacted for a mammogram to register with us.’

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento said: ‘Itis important that the GHA has immediately recommenced the Breast Cancer Screening Programme to our hospital. As we begin to restart regular clinical activity and catch-up with the backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now more important than ever to stick to our medical appointments. We must all do our part to ensure the precious and valuable time of our medical professionals is not wasted.’