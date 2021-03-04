UK-Gibraltar partnership strengthened by new funding stream

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2021 .

The UK Government has included Gibraltar in the UK Community Renewal Fund for 2021-22. This means that projects in Gibraltar will be eligible for funding up to a maximum of half a million pounds.

The objective of the scheme is to support Gibraltar’s transition away from EU structural funding. During the Rock’s membership of the European Union, Gibraltar was entitled to such funds. The bulk of these came through the European Social Fund, the European Regional Development Fund and smaller funds such as Interreg. The last such programme came to an end in 2020.

This latest investment is intended to support Gibraltar’s transition away from EU Structural funds and will provide funding for projects which harness the skills of local people, unleash enterprise and innovation, empower communities and places, and support people into employment.

The UK has made clear that it will take a different approach to delivering the UK Community Renewal Fund in Gibraltar compared to the approach in the UK, reflecting the different constitutional relationship between the Government of Gibraltar and the UK Government. The Government of Gibraltar will engage directly with the UK Government in order to move this forward. This work has so far been channelled through the Director European Programmes Mr Charles Collinson, in what was formerly the EU Funding Unit.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I was notified directly by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick MP that this funding would be made available for Gibraltar. He told me that this is a small way of strengthening the special partnerships that exist between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom and I could not agree more. Our departure from the EU has meant that the popular funding streams for employment and business have come to an end and this will go some way towards replacing it. I have already written to Mr Jenrick to thank him for the inclusion of Gibraltar. I am also very grateful to Charles Collinson and his team for the hard work that they have put into all this.”