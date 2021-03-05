GHA To Invite Those Previously Infected With COVID-19 To Participate In ISARIC Research

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2021 .

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) is conducting research on long COVID – the mid and long term health effects from COVID-19 infection - in our local community. This research is being carried out in collaboration with a global COVID-19 follow-up working group of international clinicians and scientists.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Have you been infected with COVID-19? Whether you had severe, moderate or mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all, we would like to find out about your current health state.

We would like to invite you to participate if you have previously tested positive for COVID 19. Participation will involve the completion of anonymous surveys at three monthly intervals. Your responses will be used to inform our understanding of long-COVID in Gibraltar and our plans to protect our community from COVID-19 going forward.

Invitations to participate in this research will be made via telephone and subsequently by email where we will explain the project to you in detail.

