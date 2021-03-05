Over 41,000 Covid Vaccinations Given In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2021 .

By close of play on Thursday 4th March, 41,318 vaccinations against the virus that causes COVID 19 had been given by the GHA. 26,163 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 15,155 of these people also having received their second dose. Next Monday, 8th March, is the last day that first doses of the vaccine will be given at the St Bernard’s Hospital vaccination centre as their focus will then switch to second doses, before closing on March 30th to allow the clinical space and staff to revert to their normal roles. The vaccination centre at the ICC will also switch to giving second doses next week but will also maintain a parallel programme of giving people first doses of the vaccine for another two months.

As we come to the final stages of vaccinating the resident population, we will very soon be moving to priority category 9 where we will offer vaccination to frontier workers.We are compiling lists for those who wish to be vaccinated. If you were registered to work in Gibraltar before 1st December 2020, and would like the vaccine, please register now at https://www.gha.gi/registration-for-cross frontier-workers/.

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “The number of people vaccinated in Gibraltar continues to grow on a daily basis. Wednesday of this week saw the programme’s busiest ever day with a staggering 1330 people vaccinated on one that day. Once again I must express my sincere gratitude on behalf of the population of Gibraltar to all those involved from the GHA in delivering this programme. I would also like to thank the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department of Health and Social Care, and the Ministry of Defence in the UK for everything that they have done to source and supply the precious vaccine to the Rock - we are truly grateful.

“The GHA vaccination programme has now entered its penultimate phase with many second doses and more first doses being given throughout March. As we are nearing the end of vaccinating those people living in Gibraltar who we have been able to contact, I would once again ask for anyone who lives here who has not been vaccinated and who would like to be vaccinated to contact us as soon as possible on 200 66966 or by completing the form at https://www.gha.gi/registration-for gibraltar-residents/ . I am aware that the 200 66966 telephone number has been very busy recently so we have added a further two additional lines and advisors with immediate effect. Please remember that you do not need to have a current GHA registration card to access the vaccine, just proof that you are resident in Gibraltar.

“As we now move to offer the vaccine to frontier workers who have not yet been vaccinated, can I also ask all Gibraltar employers of cross-frontier workers to bring this online form to the attention of their cross-frontier employees so that they can be registered.

“Finally, can I stress how important it is that people keep their booked appointments for vaccinations. The vaccine is so precious we do not want to waste one single dose, and indeed, it is remarkable that not one dose has been wasted in Gibraltar so far. Not attending for your scheduled appointment increases the risk of you not being able to have your second dose, and also increases the risk of vaccine being wasted on the day you should have attended.”





