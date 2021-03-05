Governor visits HM Customs

Written by YGTV Team on 05 March 2021 .

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, paid a courtesy visit yesterday to Customs House and met the Collector of Customs John Rodriguez and his senior staff.

His Excellency was briefed by the Collector on the complexity and diversity of the work of HM Customs and the challenges they face. This was followed by engagement with the different staff members to learn about their particular day-to-day duties.

The Collector of Customs said: “We were honoured to receive His Excellency at Customs House. Sir David was keen to learn about our roles as a law enforcement agency and our equally important function to provide an efficient and effective revenue collection service. I have extended a further invitation to him to visit some of our outstations so that he may further observe the valuable contribution and specialist knowledge of our officers in the field.”