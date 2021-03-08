Government To Restructure Gibraltar Tourist Board

08 March 2021

The Government has announced that after assessing the impact and lasting consequences for the tourism industry from the COVID 19 pandemic, the decision has therefore been taken to restructure the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

In assessing the impact and lasting consequences for the tourism industry from the global COVID 19 pandemic, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has taken the view that, as we emerge from a very difficult year for the leisure sector, it is essential to embark on a fresh drive to rebuild this vital part of our economy. The decision has therefore been taken that the Gibraltar Tourist Board is to be restructured.

As one of the most important contributors to the local economy, Gibraltar’s tourism industry has been affected in many ways. Not only has the pandemic had a devastating effect on visitor numbers but it will undoubtedly change the way in which tourism evolves in a changed global market.

Nicky Guerrero, the current Chief Executive is retiring towards the end of 2021 and as first step a new Chief Executive Officer will be recruited. However, in order to maximise established relationships within the industry and to concentrate on Gibraltar‘s largest target market, this individual will be based in London.

The Government is seeking a strong candidate well placed in the tourism, transport and maritime sector with the contacts and initiative. It has engaged the services of a prestigious UK recruitment company for this task and the post will be advertised both in Gibraltar and in the UK.

TheChief Executive Officer will be tasked with leading and raising the profile of Gibraltar’s tourism industry. The CEO’s remit will focus in particular on the development of commercial air services and the growth of the cruise ship business. In addition, the CEO will be tasked with the development of port and maritime related business.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said, “In my time as Minister for Tourism the industry has faced one ofthe most trying periods in its history.We have had to learn many new lessons as to how to promote our wonderful destination. Going forward, this poses new challenges but at the same time creates new opportunities for Gibraltar as a destination.

“As the current Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board has decided to retire towards the end of this year, I am taking this opportunity to restructure how we manage the GTB at a senior level. The Cabinet has decided that the individual that takes over the post should be based in London, with access to our largest source market and to the global capital that London is.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nicky Guerrero the current Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board for all the guidance he has given me in the time that he has worked alongside me. His years of experience and dedication to the local hospitality and tourism industry have been an asset to Gibraltar."






