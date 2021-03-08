GSD International Women’s Day Statement

08 March 2021

The GSD have said “changes are necessary” to ensure Women have full opportunities to achieve true equality in all areas of life.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Monday 8 March is International Women’s Day. This year’s UN theme is “Women in leadership; Achieving an equal future in a COVID19 world.” The theme is intended to celebrate the efforts and work of women and girls around the world and their role in the recovery from the pandemic. It sits alongside the wider theme of the achievement of equality, empowerment and participation in decision-making in all areas of life.

Nuhaila Mkerref said: “There is no doubt that Women have played and continue to play a massive role in many essential services during the pandemic around the world. Women add different skills, knowledge, experience and perspectives to issues which improve the quality of decision-making. But it is clear that there are still many barriers to achieving fuller participation in decision-making. There are also inequalities that directly or indirectly affect Women in the employment market and a disproportionate lack of representation in many policy, political or managerial roles.

This is a global issue but we can take local steps to address and improve opportunities and representation. We affirm our commitment to break down those barriers and create opportunities so that Women can achieve better representation, influence and participation in key areas.”





