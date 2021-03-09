Futures Forward Academy Launched

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2021 .

The official launch of the Futures Forward Academy, an initiative Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations, will take place on Thursday 11th of March at 4pm. It will be a virtual event and will be preceded with talk by Juan Verde on “The Biden Administration: Climate and Leadership Agenda”.

The event is co-hosted by The Gibraltar American Chamber of Commerce and will include messages of support for the Academy from the UNECE Chief of Environment and Sustainability and the UN Youth Envoy. The event has attracted registrations for over 15 different countries including Germany, Belgium, Morocco, Israel, Lebanon, Spain, UK and the US.

The Futures Forward Academy is a leadership programme relevant to young people aged between 20 to 30 who wish to play a role in creating a sustainable future for Gibraltar. Developed against a backdrop of the health crisis arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, economic challenges that arise from Brexit, as well as the climate emergency, the Academy will support future leaders as they learn to adapt to such unforeseen challenges and prepare for complex future scenarios. This initiative is supported by Kusuma Trust, Gibraltar.

The event includes remarks by Dr John Cortes, Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Education, and James Lasry, President of the Gibraltar American Chamber of Commerce as well by Professor Daniella Tilbury, Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations.

Tammy Randall, Project Lead on the Futures Forward Academy will be introducing a promotional video of the Academy. The video explains how the Academy offers a means of unlocking the potential of young leaders and fostering their active role in key sustainability issues.

To attend the talk and the launch of the Futures Forward Academy, please register in advance here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QDtLDfDKTRKbjiHQAI2NEA

To find out more about the Academy please visit www.futuregenerations.gi