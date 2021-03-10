Governor Visits MOD Estate

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2021 .

On Monday 8th March, His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, was shown around the MOD estate by Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces.

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Beginning at King’s Lines Oil Fuel Depot, His Excellency took the opportunity to meet with personnel and to sight the enormous oil storage tanks located within the Rock. His Excellency described seeing the tanks as a revelation [that such infrastructure exists within the Rock].

His Excellency then travelled to the Service Families Accommodation (SFA) at Four Corners where he had the opportunity to visit the newly refurbished NAAFI facilities at HELM Point. Whilst in Four Corners, HE also met with the Families Housing Team and NAAFI staff where he was not only impressed at the facilities available but also with the care and dedication shown by staff, and in particular the Housing Team.

Following his visit to Four Corners, HE was hosted in the Gibraltar Officers Mess for lunch where he was joined by Surgeon Commander (Dental) Lindsay Falla, Wing Commander Nel Doherty MBE, Captain Abi Greene and Flight Lieutenant Sarah James. After lunch HE toured the Single Living Accommodation (SLA) on Devil’s Tower Camp (DTC) and the newly refurbished Boyd’s Bar - named after the late Royal Gibraltar Regiment Private Matthew Boyd, who died whilst deployed to the UK on a training exercise.

Following the visit, HE said: “The few hours I have spent today have developed my understanding immensely. I never cease to be amazed at the quality of the people in our Armed Services. Coupled with investment both in Boyd’s Bar and at Four Corners, I know these developments will be greatly appreciated, particularly by our men and women in uniform.”





