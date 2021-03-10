Police Officers Meet With Bayside and Westside Students

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2021 .

A forum to discuss issues affecting young people was held with students and police officers at Bayside School this morning.

Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and Year 12 pupils from Bayside and Westside schools spent an hour having a “frank discussion.”

Topics included anti-social behaviour, underage drinking, drug use, the effects of social media on their lives and the social structure of the community.

Sgt Calum Bruce, who chaired the meeting alongside PC Tanya Reddy, said: “For as long as I can remember, all decisions about our next generation’s future have been taken on their behalf by adults in their 40s, 50s and 60s.

“This has taken place without consulting with those whose future it directly affects.”

Another subject that was discussed in depth was the lack of an area where young people can gather to socialise in the evenings, without disturbing others in the community.

He continued: “Another area of importance to us was how they see their relationship with the police. The idea behind the forum is to break down barriers between young people and the police and to find out what issues are affecting Gibraltar’s youth.”

PC Tanya Reddy, added: “We felt that the forum was well received by the students, who engaged well and actively voiced their opinion on a variety of subjects, including their thoughts on the police.”

The RGP will be organising more forums with students from Bayside and Westside schools in the coming weeks.

Officers also plan to visit other schools and the Gibraltar College of Further Education.