GSD Says It’s Time To “Restore More Social And Commercial Freedoms”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2021 .

The GSD has said that it’s now time to “restore more social and commercial freedoms to people.” The party says that, given the state of COVID cases in Gibraltar and the vaccination programme it is now appropriate to continue restoring civil liberties and lifting commercial restrictions.

A statement continued: “Around 80% of the population has now received a first dose of the COVID vaccine with around 50% of the population having already received both doses. The groups of vulnerable and elderly people and front-line workers have all received second doses.

“Cases are thankfully now at a daily trickle. Only 22 new positive cases have been reported in the last two weeks and this despite the opening of schools 17 days ago or bars and restaurants 10 days ago. In no small measure it is likely to be down to the vaccination programme that has seen a further 23,000 vaccines administered since 10 February.”

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “As such the GSD believes that further measures can be relaxed. The ban on the serving of alcohol between 3-7pm should go and restrictions on maximum people per table in bars and restaurants should be relaxed to allow larger gatherings in restaurants. Additionally bars and restaurants should be allowed to close later. The midnight curfew should now also be lifted.

“The current restrictions are not helping bars and restaurants recover after a year of total upheaval. While they were initially justified the case for retaining these now seems weaker. Additionally, the ban on serving alcohol between 3-7pm is simply encouraging people to go to Spain where there are no similar restrictions but where they are more likely to bring back COVID because there is a higher prevalence there.

“There should also be a tightly controlled programme that allows visits to ERS to commence again soon. We appreciate this is a really sensitive area because of the high number of deaths in ERS and Government should consult families on possible plans. The elderly and vulnerable who suffer from Alzheimer’s and dementia especially will be suffering the most during the current restrictions as will be members of families of ERS residents who are seeing their loved ones deteriorate without regular family contact. We encourage the Government to work with public health authorities and ERS management to attempt to find ways to allow families to visit ERS residents safely again to give them the much desired family contact.”