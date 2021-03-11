Gibraltar For Yes Welcomes Opportunity To Restart Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2021 .

Gibraltar for Yes says it is “delighted to hear” that the Government of Gibraltar will be moving a motion in Parliament to hold the delayed Abortion referendum on June 24th.

A statement continued: “This past year has been extremely hard for the whole population and none more so than the number of people who have had to wait for the right to proper reproductive healthcare or have had to navigate the minefield of accessing it outside our borders during a pandemic. Gibraltar for Yes welcomes the opportunity to restart the campaign where it left off in March 2020, and to engage in respectful, factual debate with all parties involved in the campaign.”