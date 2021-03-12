Positive Cases In Schools Monday 1st March To Sunday 7th March 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2021 .

The Government says there have been three positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government educational settings in the period 1st to 7th March. There has been no impact, in terms of required self-isolations, resulting from these three positive cases as all three individuals were already self-isolating.

One of these positive cases of COVID-19 was identified in Bayside; and the other two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in St Paul’s Lower Primary School.

A statement form the Government follows below:

Bayside

This is the second* case identified within this school since schools reopened on Monday 22nd February. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of this second* positive case as the individual was already self isolating for some time after having been identified as a close contact of another positive case.

St Paul’s

These are the first* and second* cases identified within this school since schools reopened on Monday 22nd February. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the first positive case as the individual was already self-isolating for some time after having been identified as a close contact of a positive case outside of the school setting. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of the second positive case as the individual was already self-isolating for some time after having been identified as a close contact of a positive case outside of the school setting.

*Note that the number of cases specified pertain to those identified since schools reopened on Monday 22nd February 2021.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the Head Teachers of the relevant school.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.





