Gibraltar Moroccan Youth Association Founder Receives Mayor's Award 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2021 .

The Moroccan Youth Association has issued a statement congratulating founder, Yasmine Ben Youssef, on their Mayor's Award.

A statement from the Moroccan Youth Association follows below:

We are extremely happy to announce that Yasmine Ben Youssef founder of the Gibraltar Moroccan Youth association has been awarded the Mayor's Award 2021!

Yasmine has always been a passionate individual when it comes to putting others first. She is always their to lend a helping hand and put a smile on ones face. We can’t think of anyone more suitable for this award.

Those who know Yasmine would know not only does she find pride and joy in helping others but has also played a fundamental role in founding the Moroccan Youth association, to inspire others to do the same. Her goal has always being to lead by example. We are proud to have such an exceptional committee member who continues to help those in need.

We hope through your support and leadership to continue doing what we do best and assisting others in what they may need!