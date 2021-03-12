RGP Officers Qualify As Personal Safety Training Instructors

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2021 .

Three Royal Gibraltar Police officers have qualified to become Personal Safety Training Instructors.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Three Royal Gibraltar Police officers are celebrating after qualifying to become Personal Safety Training Instructors today.



The officers have successfully completed a two-week specialist training course held at the John Mackintosh Hall.



Taught by the RGP's Sergeant Paul Chiara, the course follows the UK College of Policing's guidelines on the use of force.



Now that they are qualified, the officers will be able to train their police colleagues on how to detain and restrain people safely.



PS Chiara, who has trained officers in the use of force since 2010, said: "It's about police officers giving people every opportunity to desist in their course of action -- the use of force is a last resort.



"Officers are taught how to maximize their safety while minimising the risk of injury to the persons that are being detained."