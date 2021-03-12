Level 2 Training For GDP And Defence Guard Service

Written by YGTV Team on 12 March 2021 .

Earlier this month personnel from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) and Defence Guard Service (DGS) attended a five-hour Level 2 Safeguarding Children course held at the HELM Point Community Centre in 4 Corners.

Delivered by Ms Sally Crawford, the Community Development Manager and Mr Richard Leighton, SSAFA Social Worker, the scenario-based lectures and class interaction gave an insight into what officers can expect when engaging with young people and how to react in different situations, taking into consideration many factors. The course was received with great enthusiasm by the attendees, made up of 12 Sergeants, 4 Inspectors, 4 Senior Security Officers and 2 Locally Engaged Civilians.

Moving forward and building on the training and experience of the course attendees, the GDP and DGS have been invited by Sally and Richard to enrol in a Train the Trainer course. Once trained personnel will then be qualified to deliver this course in-house, providing added resilience in this area. These personnel will also be the point-of-contact for all matters relating to this delicate subject.