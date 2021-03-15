GLMS Welcome National Week Local Music Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2021 .

The Gibraltar Live Music Society has welcomed the announcement of a Local Music Festival this coming National Week.

A statement from the Gibraltar Live Music Society follows below:

We the Gibraltar Live Music Society welcome the announcement of a Local Music Festival this coming National Week. It has been a long year for our musicians and it is great to see them rewarded in this way.

We applaud the team of Friday Night Live as well as Gibraltar Cultural Services for working together on this fantastic initiative.

The GLMS encourages the general population via their slogans to support local music and to keep local music alive.





