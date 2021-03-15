COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 15th March - 21 Cases
Monday 15th March 2021
Total tests done: 199,224
Test results pending: 35
Test results received: 199,189
Confirmed cases: 4263 (+0)
Active cases: 21 (11: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4143 (+0)
Self-isolation: 120
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 41,060 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 29,631
Vaccines done (second dose): 17,579