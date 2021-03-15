COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 15th March - 21 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2021 .

Monday 15th March 2021

Total tests done: 199,224

Test results pending: 35

Test results received: 199,189

Confirmed cases: 4263 (+0)

Active cases: 21 (11: residents, 10: visitors)

Recovered cases: 4143 (+0)

Self-isolation: 120

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 82

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 94

A total of 41,060 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 29,631

Vaccines done (second dose): 17,579





