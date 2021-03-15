COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 15th March - 21 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Monday 15th March 2021  

Total tests done: 199,224 

Test results pending: 35 

Test results received: 199,189 

Confirmed cases: 4263 (+0) 

Active cases: 21 (11: residents, 10: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 4143 (+0) 

Self-isolation: 120 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2 

Positive cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 82 

Deaths with COVID-19: 12 

Total deaths: 94 

A total of 41,060 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts  of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 29,631 

Vaccines done (second dose): 17,579



share with Whatsapp