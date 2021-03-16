GGCA Notes ERG Comments On Freedom Of Assembly

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2021 .

The GGCA says it notes comments made by the Equality Rights Group on the Freedom of Assembly.

A statement from the GGCA follows below:

We agree wholeheartedly that the freedom of assembly is fundamental to the functioning of any democratic society. Although restrictions have been necessary throughout the pandemic, as public health considerations have had to be prioritized, we would welcome an indication as to when these restrictions will be lifted.

From a trade union perspective, the right to convene general meetings is crucial to the proper functioning of any trade union. We look forward to the day that we can freely engage with our membership, and we particularly look forward to convening our Biennial General Meeting, which was set for October 2020 and had to be postponed indefinitely.