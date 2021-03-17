Girls in Tech Gibraltar Evolves Legacy in Region

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2021 .

Girls in Tech Gibraltar say they will be evolving to “better fit the needs” of its membership, which have altered since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation announced today.

A statement continued: “The chapter’s co-managing directors Cristina Turbatu and Karen Mareš will be stepping down to pursue other opportunities following an incredible tenure with the organisation filled with accomplishments, from founding the chapter in 2017 to managing several events annually, that helped erase the gender gap in technology.”

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together in the years we’ve run Girls in Tech Gibraltar, to empower women in technology and promote diversity and inclusion. As we know, this past year has brought a lot of change, and the team has made the difficult decision to move onto new projects and no longer operate Girls in Tech Gibraltar. ” ~Cristina Turbatu | Founder & Co-Manager Director Girls in Tech Gibraltar

“The spirit of our events is bringing people together. In recent times this has meant a change from the local, personalised events that the local community has grown to love; to adapting our events for online, which has become quite a crowded space.” ~Karen Mareš | Co-Manager Director Girls in Tech Gibraltar

Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Justice, Equality, Health and Care, said: “As Minister for Equality I have formed and enjoyed an extremely positive relationship with Girls In Tech Gibraltar since its launch in 2017. I have always been very keen to support this not-for-profit organisation given its commitment to engage with and support primarily, but not exclusively, women in technology. The overarching aim of Girls in Tech has been to increase diversity and inclusion in the world of technology and as Minister for Equality this endeavour was one that deserved my unstinting support given the under-representation of women in this sector. Events organised by Girls in Tech have always provided positive role models for our community, particularly for our young women, and have been instrumental in reminding them that there is a wealth of professional opportunities open to them, even in currently male-dominated fields. I have attended many events organised by Girls in Tech, including the Hackathon, and I have always been impressed by the dynamic and enthusiastic professionalism of the Girls in Tech team, their inclusive approach and their commitment to effecting positive change for individuals and the wider community including many charities and other organisations. I would like to thank Girls in Tech for their extraordinary commitment to making a difference to the local community. As volunteers, they have not only given very generously of their time but they have inspired future generations of young women to consider a career in Technology. I would like to wish the whole team and in particular Cristina Turbatu, Karen Mares, Peter Mares. and Christina Giuffré every success in their future endeavours and I hope that new initiatives will bring us to work together again.”

Girls in Tech Gibraltar says it aims to re-open later this year under new leadership and is currently accepting nominations for candidates for the role.

Girls in Tech Gibraltar will donate existing funds to The Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation to help the organization continue a strong legacy of empowerment, education and growth in technology locally in Gibraltar. The Foundation will apply the funds towards initiatives that align with the Girls in Tech global mission of educating and empowering women so they can be successful in technology.

“The Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation is extremely grateful for the support Girls in Tech has shown us. As we leave these difficult times behind us and look to the future, we will start new initiatives and community-based projects. The funding donated by Girls in Tech will go a long way to making these initiatives happen, allowing us to offer more professional courses, buy more equipment and open a Digital Skills Academy. It is vital that we continue the great work done by Girls in Tech to continue tackling the widely-known gender gap and ensure they continue to have a presence within Gibraltar. We currently have a number of girls enrolled in our weekly cybersecurity and CoderDojo sessions who show great potential in these areas. To award and celebrate with them their efforts and achievement, would go a long way to promote female participation in technology. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that we will have an annual award, 'The Girls in Tech Best Female Student'.” ~ Stewart Harrison | Trustee of Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation.

Girls in Tech Gibraltar would like to thank Minister Sacramento and Marlene Dalli (Policy Development Officer at the Department of Equality) for their strong support over the years. Also, thanks to Startup Grind Gibraltar and Gib Devs for their ongoing collaboration. Girls in Tech have had several generous sponsors over the years, integral to the success of the chapter, and extends gratitude to Playtech, GiG, Colorworks, NetEnt, William Hill, Lottoland, BetVictor, Kindred, HM Government of Gibraltar, Supernatural, World Trade Center, Gibtelecom, Mayfair on Main, GibFibre, LaSala, Sunborn, Rockolo, Piece of Cake, The Infinity Fitness Group, and The Gibraltar Magazine.

Finally, Girls in Tech Gibraltar wishes to thank all the volunteers who made the magic happen including Cristina Turbatu | Founder & Co-Managing Director; Karen Mareš | Co-Managing Director; Peter Mareš | Advisor & Previous Co-Managing Director; Kerrie Evans | Treasurer; Christina Marie Giuffré | Comms Manager, as well as past teammembers Agata Zwan,Teresa Rebelo,Stacy Hill, Karen Zammit, Paula Tescu, Kate McCormick, Ieva Sargautytė, Olivia Boulton, Alžběta Znamenská , Ivona Steiu, and Elyse Reilly.

With an aim to end gender inequality in high-tech industries, Girls in Tech Global has recently rebranded and introduced a fantastic suite of online events and products available to anyone, anywhere. Learn more at www.girlsintech.org . Anyone wishing to continue the great work of the chapter is welcome to contact Girls in Tech Global: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .