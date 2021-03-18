Cathedral Square Park/Playground Closed For Remedial Works

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2021 .

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) yesterday confirmed that the Cathedral Square Park/ Playground will be closed temporarily with immediate effect to address certain health and safety concerns that have arisen recently.

A spokesperson for the GSLA said: “Whilst remedial works have been undertaken on a regular basis, the park was earmarked for a potential refurbishment - a decision which has unfortunately been delayed.However, a very recent periodic review of the area has deemed it unsafe. Works will therefore start immediately to address these specific health and safety concerns. We will endeavour to have the area opened as quickly as possible but will not do so until we are certain that users can benefit from a safe environment. We thank the general public for continuing to work with us in ensuring that our amenities are of the standard expected. Gibraltar is fortunate to boast a high density of very good quality children’s play areas and we therefore hope that the slight inconvenience caused to regular users of this area is mitigated by use of others available.”





