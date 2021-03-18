Guidance On The Concepts Of ‘Data Controller’, ‘Data Processor’ And ‘Joint Controllers’

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), as the Information Commissioner, has today published a Guidance Note which provides information on the concepts of ‘data controller’, ‘data processor’ and ‘joint controllers’ under the Gibraltar General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) and the Data Protection Act 2004 (“DPA”).

A statement from the GRA follows below:

The Guidance Note provides organisations with guidance on each of the three concepts and the different roles and responsibilities relating to each, as well as information to assist organisations to achieve compliance with the relevant legislation.

Understanding these concepts is essential in the application of the GDPR and DPA, as such understanding allows organisations to determine their respective responsibilities with regards data protection and to recognise how data subjects can exercise their personal data rights.

The Guidance Note is available to download from the data protection section of the GRA’s website – www.gra.gi/data-protection/general-data-protection-regulation

For further information, please contact the Information Commissioner’s office on +350 200 74636 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..