COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 18th March - 25 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2021 .

18th March 2021

Total tests done: 203,034

Test results pending: 66

Test results received: 202,968

Confirmed cases: 4270 (+1)

Active cases: 25 (15: residents, 10: visitors)

Recovered cases: 4148 (+2)

Self-isolation: 136

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 82

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 94

A total of 41,744 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 29,834

Vaccines done (second dose): 20,147





