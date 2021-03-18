COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 18th March - 25 Cases
18th March 2021
Total tests done: 203,034
Test results pending: 66
Test results received: 202,968
Confirmed cases: 4270 (+1)
Active cases: 25 (15: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4148 (+2)
Self-isolation: 136
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 41,744 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 29,834
Vaccines done (second dose): 20,147