COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 18th March - 25 Cases

18th March 2021  

Total tests done: 203,034 

Test results pending: 66 

Test results received: 202,968 

Confirmed cases: 4270 (+1) 

Active cases: 25 (15: residents, 10: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 4148 (+2) 

Self-isolation: 136 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2 

Positive cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 82 

Deaths with COVID-19: 12 

Total deaths: 94 

A total of 41,744 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts  of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 29,834 

Vaccines done (second dose): 20,147 



