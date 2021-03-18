ISOLAS LLP Maintains Reputation as a Band 1 Leading Law Firm in Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2021 .

Following on from last month’s Chambers and Partners Global Band 1 ranking, ISOLAS LLP has further achieved the top ranking within Chambers Europe.

The Chambers Europe Guide ranks lawyers and law firms in 52 jurisdictions across Europe, from Greenland, the UK and Ireland in the West to Russia, Turkey and Ukraine in the East in addition to coverage on a Europe-wide and CEE-wide scale. Chambers and Partners rankings are based on in-depth analysis gathered by an experienced team of researchers.

The individual lawyers who have once again been recognised for their exceptional contributions to the firm include:

Peter Isola, who has maintained his Band 1 ranking, with clients praising his "excellent strategic, commercial advice in relation to complex negotiations." Isola advises clients on gaming licences and real estate acquisitions. Clients report that he has "a clear mind and is able to cut through to the essential parts and provide advice on the way forward in complex matters."

Christian Hernandez, who is lauded by clients for his "practical approach that ensures the deal gets done," also noting that "he leverages his wider commercial prowess to provide a succinct and impressively reliable legal support."

Joey Garcia, who continues to garner praise from market sources for his FinTech practice. Garcia advises on fintech licensing matters, blockchain mandates and cryptocurrency trading. He also assists clients with acquisitions and establishing new branches in Gibraltar.

Steven Caetano, who is well known for representing clients from the gaming industry. He is particularly active on transactional mandates, representing clients in acquisitions and sales.

Jonathan Garcia, an up-and-coming lawyer who focuses his practice on fintech matters, advising clients on blockchain and bitcoin questions. Garcia also assists clients with private equity and real estate transactions.

Sarah Bray, (now promoted to the partnership) was called an ‘Associate to watch’, and is particularly active on real estate matters and is highlighted for her efficiency.

New to the individual rankings is ‘up and coming’ Christian Caetano, who often assists public sector clients with financial law matters, including anti-money laundering legislation and regulatory issues, and advises international insurance companies on their migration to Gibraltar.

Within the Dispute Resolution sector, this year’s ranked lawyers include:

Mark Isola QC, representing clients in employment law disputes, including allegations of workplace bullying. He also has experience in non-contentious real estate matters and corporate transactions.

Samantha Grimes, with a strong focus on employment law disputes, advising both public and private sector clients on unfair dismissals and discrimination claims.

Also showing clear progression is James Montado, who has advanced from ‘up and coming’ to ‘Band 2’ in the field of Dispute Resolution. James is described as "a very thorough lawyer who provides top advice to clients and follows up with calls to ensure that it is well received and understood." Montado also acts for clients on trust disputes.

These positive results follow ISOLAS success in the Chambers and Partners’ Fintech and HNW towards the end of 2020.

ISOLAS LLP’s dedicated FinTech department was ranked Band 1, with Partners Joey Garcia and Jonathan Garcia achieving Band 1 and Band 2 respectively, and Senior Associate Karan Aswani an ‘Associate to watch’.

Similarly, in the 2020 Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide, ISOLAS once again received the top ranking with Band 1 practitioner status for Senior Partner Peter Isola.

Marcus Killick OBE, CEO at ISOLAS commented: “I am delighted to see the firm solidify its position as a Band 1 leading law firm in Gibraltar. Just one month after also being awarded the top ranking by Chambers Global, this year’s Chamber’s Europe ranking has once again put ISOLAS LLP ahead of the curve.

“I would like to congratulate our lawyers for their enthusiasm and diligence in maintaining the firm’s position at the top of the board, and indeed our whole team for not only keeping business running as usual in the face of a pandemic, but for maintaining the gold standard of service that our clients are used to.”

View the full Chambers and Partners Europe Guide by clicking here.