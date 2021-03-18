Government prohibits smoking outside schools and in children’s playgrounds

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2021 .

The Government has published Regulations under the Smoke-Free Environment Act 2012 which bans smoking in all children’s parks in Gibraltar as well as designated areas outside all Government schools (similar areas where masks are required under COVID-related legislation).

This initiative is intended both to reduce the likelihood of children being subjected to smoke from smokers and to raise awareness of the importance to health, and children’s health in particular, of avoiding cigarette smoke.

Minister for the Environment and Public Health John Cortes commented: “This is an important step in progressing awareness of the dangers of smoking, and in protecting children from passive smoking.”

Photo by Irina Iriser on Unsplash