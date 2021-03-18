Chief Minister gives notice of motions to appoint Ombudsman and Mayor of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2021 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has today given notice of the following motions which the Government take during the current meeting of the Parliament.

1. RESOLUTION: APPOINTMENT OF OMBUDSMAN

I hereby give notice of the following resolution which I intend to move during this session of the House, namely:

‘This House:

RESOLVES TO HEREBY APPOINT Mr William Ronald Coram to be Public Services Ombudsman for Gibraltar under section 3(2) of the Public Services Ombudsman Act 1998, for all the purposes of that Act and for a period of three years.’

2. NOTICE OF MOTION: APPOINTMENT OF MAYOR OF GIBRALTAR

I hereby give notice of the following motion which I intend to move during this session of the House, namely:

‘This House:

HEREBY APPOINTS Mr Christian Santos to be Mayor of Gibraltar and Ms Carmen Gomez to be Deputy Mayor of Gibraltar as from 1st June 2021.’