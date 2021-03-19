GDP Welcomes New Team To The Dog Unit

Police Constable Nick Ward and Police Dog Oskar became the latest members to join the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Dog Unit, having completed an eight-week course to  achieve the required standard. 

A statement from the MOD follows below:

Nick and Oskar join the established dog unit which comprises several general purpose  police dogs such as Oskar, as well as a number of specialist search dogs. Oskar is a two year old Belgian Malinois, a breed chosen for stamina and agility and their ability to maintain  focus. 

Like all GDP dog handlers, PC Ward is now licensed to UK Police Standards as well as  meeting the criteria required by the Ministry of Defence. Nick, who has performed a range of  duties in his six-year service, has chosen to seek further variety and job satisfaction by  continuing his career as a dog-handler in a high-performing team.  

 


