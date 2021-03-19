Minister Daryanani Meets With All Party Parliamentary Gibraltar Group

Written by YGTV Team on 19 March 2021 .

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, Vijay Daryanani has today met virtually with the All Party Parliamentary Gibraltar Group.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr Daryanani briefed MPs on Business, Tourism and the vaccination roll out. He informed them of how Gibraltar PLC had handled the lockdown, the manner in which the Gibraltar Government had supported Businesses and how we intend to come out of this with the challenges of COVID-19 and Brexit.

Minister Daryanani said:“This was an excellent opportunity to speak to our friends in the UK. They were keen to know of our plans, interested in the manner in which the Governmentis expanding air services to the UK and wished for an update on our successful vaccination programme. I am de lighted to see the support we have in both houses of Parliament in the UK across the political di vide.”



