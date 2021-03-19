Good Friday Cycle

Written by YGTV Team on 19 March 2021 .

OTWO and EBike-Gibraltar have teamed up to help raise awareness on the need for safer cycling conditions on the Rock.

A statement from OTWO follows below:

Cycling has become a very popular mode of transport and is increasing by the day. There are more cyclists in Gibraltar than ever before.

OTWO and EBike-Gibraltar have teamed up to help raise awareness on the need for safer cycling conditions on the Rock. We have asked for local support from organisations for this event by sharing their logos and joining us in promoting the Good Friday Cycle. We were overwhelmed. All deserve a mention so I have annexed the list.

On Friday 2nd April 2021 we are asking the public to take to the road to raise awareness of the need for safer riding conditions. All covid measures are to be respected and therefore groups must not be greater than 12.

We ask for all groups to pick their favourite spot on route, to take a group selfie and send it to us. Simple and easy.

Anybody who wants to support but cannot make this specific time should join us at whatever time is convenient. Please do not forget the important group selfie. We have planned a route for cyclists which will not take longer than 30/45mins.

By joining us you will help promote the need to introduce simple, inexpensive measures that will improve safety for cyclists immediately. Our suggestions are: Advance Stop boxes at traffic lights, Increased signage and street stencils, Educational advertising. See our poster for details.

We would like to thank all that have supported this event and would urge the public to join us on Good Friday and demonstrate, in our numbers, just how popular cycling has become on the rock. We will be featuring all selfies taken on the day in OTWO Magazine’s platform and create a collage of images. We also have prize draws which will be picked from those supporting the campaign. A group tour and a gorgeous helmet kindly donated by EBike-Gibraltar, AWCP and POC. Conditions on poster.

We are so grateful for the vast amount of support we have received from private and public sector organizations. This shows how important an issue this is and why we have to act now.

Our gratitude also to the HMGovernment of Gibraltar for their support in this awareness campaign and look forward to working closely with them to help improve cycling conditions on our Rock. Press liaison for the event is Vanessa (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) We have not accepted any monetary assistance; all we want is for the message to be spread to ensure the impact of the event.

You will be helping to save lives and the world we live in. Please assist in using your medium to assist in whatever way possible to give the event exposure.



