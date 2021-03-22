Positive cases in schools Monday 15th March to Sunday 21st March

22 March 2021

There have been two positive cases of COVID-19 identified within government educational settings in the period 15th to 21st March.

One positive case of COVID-19 was identified in each of the following two schools: St Joseph’s Lower Primary School and St Mary’s Lower Primary School.

There had also been a false positive case identified in Notre Dame Lower Primary School last week. This situation has now been clarified and the individuals who were initially asked to self- isolate have since been contacted and informed that self-isolation is no longer required.

St Joseph’s

This is the first* case identified within this school since schools reopened on Monday 22nd February. 0 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 0 pupils) are required to self-isolate as a result of this first* positive case.

St Mary’s

This is the first* case identified within this school since schools reopened on Monday 22nd February. 18 individuals within the school setting (4 staff members and 14 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

*Note that the number of cases specified pertain to those identified since schools reopened on Monday 22nd February 2021.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the Head Teachers of the relevant school.

Parents are reminded that children and young people with COVID symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.