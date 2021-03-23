Fresh Look For NAAFI Facilities

Written by YGTV Team on .

Earlier this month British Forces Gibraltar saw the opening of two refurbished NAAFI  facilities, one at Devil’s Tower Camp (DTC) and the other at HELM Point in 4 Corners. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The development of Boyd's Bar and the NAAFI shop is a very welcome improvement to the  facilities available to the residents of DTC. Soldiers, sailors and airmen will benefit from the  enhanced offer, which is now more akin to a sleek and modern high street commercial  bar/restaurant with an adjacent smart retail outlet. During the current COVID-19 pandemic it  has been a tough time for those who have resided and isolated in DTC, with very limited  opportunity to socialise or take leave out of area with their loved ones. The new facilities,  combined with relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions will hopefully be the start of better times. 

Additionally, the NAAFI offer in 4 Corners has been fully refurbished with a newly developed  retail space and a dedicated bar/coffee shop. This will equally enhance the lived experience  for those families residing in 4 Corners. 

Both the Command and NAAFI are thrilled with the reopening of facilities, especially Boyd’s  Bar. Given the restrictions put in place to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the closing of  the bar has allowed the facility to be renovated and modernised. The newly renovated  facility will provide a much-needed space for our soldiers to be able to relax and socialise  whilst on camp. 


