COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 30th March - 10 Cases
Tuesday 30th March 2021
Total tests done: 212,305
Test results pending: 37
Test results received: 212,268
Confirmed cases: 4274 (+0)
Active cases: 10 (8: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4167 (+0)
Self-isolation: 51
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 43,528 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 31,098
Vaccines done (second dose): 27,952