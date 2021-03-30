COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 30th March - 10 Cases

Tuesday 30th March 2021  

Total tests done: 212,305 

Test results pending: 37 

Test results received: 212,268 

Confirmed cases: 4274 (+0) 

Active cases: 10 (8: residents, 2: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 4167 (+0) 

Self-isolation: 51 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0 

Positive cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 82 

Deaths with COVID-19: 12 

Total deaths: 94 

A total of 43,528 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts  of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 31,098 

Vaccines done (second dose): 27,952 



