COVID-19 Information Update - Tuesday 30th March - 10 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2021 .

Tuesday 30th March 2021

Total tests done: 212,305

Test results pending: 37

Test results received: 212,268

Confirmed cases: 4274 (+0)

Active cases: 10 (8: residents, 2: visitors)

Recovered cases: 4167 (+0)

Self-isolation: 51

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 82

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 94

A total of 43,528 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 31,098

Vaccines done (second dose): 27,952





