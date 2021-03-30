Unite Highlights Work Carried Out By Members At Governor's Meadow

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2021 .

Unite the Union has highlighted the work carried out by their members at Governor's Meadow Lower Primary school.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

Unite the Union would like to highlight the hard work carried out by our members at Governor's Meadow Lower Primary school, who are working tirelessly for our children to hopefully be able to return to school after the Easter break following the devastating fire last Sunday.

Well done to all concerned.