COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 31st March - 9 Cases
Wednesday 31st March 2021
Total tests done: 213,180
Test results pending: 35
Test results received: 213,145
Confirmed cases: 4274 (+0)
Active cases: 9 (8: residents, 1: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4168 (+0)
Self-isolation: 57
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 43,879 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 31,206
Vaccines done (second dose): 28,492