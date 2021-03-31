COVID-19 Information Update - Wednesday 31st March - 9 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2021 .

Wednesday 31st March 2021

Total tests done: 213,180

Test results pending: 35

Test results received: 213,145

Confirmed cases: 4274 (+0)

Active cases: 9 (8: residents, 1: visitors)

Recovered cases: 4168 (+0)

Self-isolation: 57

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 82

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 94

A total of 43,879 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 31,206

Vaccines done (second dose): 28,492





