Annual FOD Plod Deemed A Success

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2021 .

Last week saw the return of the Annual Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Plod at RAF Gibraltar.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

On Monday 22 March, RAF Gibraltar conducted the annual Station FOD Plod on the airfield. FOD is any object on the Airfield that shouldn’t be there and has the potential to cause damage to an aircraft. This could be anything from a hat that has been blown from a person’s head to a piece of metal that has become detached from a vehicle. Given the close proximity of the airfield to the local population, FOD prevention is key.

Last week’s FOD Plod was a great success and saw personnel from across British Forces Gibraltar and other key airfield departments walk the entire length of the airfield to collect any FOD by hand.

Following the event, Station Commander RAF Gibraltar, Wing Commander Nel Doherty said, “The Airfield Ground Support Unit (AGSU), also known as the ‘FOD Squad’, do an excellent job in keeping the runway and aircraft operating surfaces clean. Most of the items that are collected during the FOD Plod are from the outer perimeter - it is effectively an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of FOD whilst giving the airfield a ‘deep clean.

The personnel that work on the airfield are FOD aware and have an excellent attitude towards FOD prevention. One of my main aims is to change the culture outside of the confines of the airfield whilst highlighting the importance of FOD prevention to those who cross the runway on a regular basis.”





