COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 1st April - 8 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2021 .

Thursday 1st April 2021

Total tests done: 213,867

Test results pending: 44

Test results received: 213,823

Confirmed cases: 4,275 (+1)

Active cases: 8 (7: residents, 1: visitor)

Recovered cases: 4,169 (+1)

Self-isolation: 45

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0

Positive cases in CCU: 0

Positive Cases in ERS: 0

Deaths from COVID-19: 82

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 94

A total of 44,050 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 31,739

Vaccines done (second dose): 28,526





