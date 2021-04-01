COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 1st April - 8 Cases

Thursday 1st April 2021  

Total tests done: 213,867 

Test results pending: 44 

Test results received: 213,823 

Confirmed cases: 4,275 (+1) 

Active cases: 8 (7: residents, 1: visitor) 

Recovered cases: 4,169 (+1) 

Self-isolation: 45 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0 

Positive cases in CCU: 0 

Positive Cases in ERS: 0 

Deaths from COVID-19: 82 

Deaths with COVID-19: 12 

Total deaths: 94 

A total of 44,050 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts  of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 31,739 

Vaccines done (second dose): 28,526



