Chamber Hits Out At Together Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2021 .

The Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce says it has been aggrieved by recent comments made by Together Gibraltar about its work on the Government’s Treaty Liaison Advisory Committee (TLAC).

In an interview on GBC, speaking on behalf of Together Gibraltar, Mr Craig Sacarello said that there were no retailers or wholesalers represented on the Government’s TLAC committee.

In response to this comment, Chamber President, Christian Hernandez said, “This is too serious a misrepresentation and it does our work a grave disservice. We want to set the record straight of the work which the Chamber has done in representing its members on sub committees. This includes many retailers and wholesalers as well as other sectors.”

The Chamber has been consulting its members in many sectors since early in the year and has made initial representations to Government through TLAC.