GHT, ESG And GONHS Concerned By Sandy Bay Development

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2021 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust (GHT), Environmental Safety Group (ESG) and Gibraltar Ornithological & Natural History Society (GONHS) have issued a joint statement noting plans to develop housing along the slope to the south of Both Worlds.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, Environmental Safety Group and Gibraltar Ornithological & Natural History Society follows below:

Since it was replenished with sand, Sandy Bay has become a very popular beach both for locals and as part of Gibraltar’s more adventure-focused tourism offering. Part of its appeal lies in its location and quite natural setting, framed by the slopes and Rock above, and the rocky shoreline to its north and south. The land that is targeted for development currently consists of open, flower-filled habitat and includes WWII military structures. It is enjoyed not just by beach-goers but also by the many people who walk by whilst exercising.

Our organisations are concerned that as depicted, the development would result in a very significant loss of public amenity, including for beach users. The buildings would encroach on the beach itself and we consider this completely unacceptable. The ramp down to the beach would be used for vehicular access to the development, making access trickier for users. The loss of any natural habitat or heritage structures will without a doubt be detrimental to the enjoyment of the area by the public.

The three organisations will be following this proposal very closely. Although the public consultation period for comments to the Development & Planning Commission is now closed, we urge all concerned members of the public to make their views known to the Town Planner or our organisations.





