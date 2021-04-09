The Global Privacy Assembly Issues Statement On Use Of Health Data For Domestic And International Travel Purposes

Written by YGTV Team on 09 April 2021 .

The GRA says the Global Privacy Assembly has published a statement on the importance of privacy and data protection in the sharing of health data for domestic or international travel requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the GRA follows below:

The Global Privacy Assembly (“GPA”), a body representing privacy and data protection authorities worldwide, of which the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority as Information Commissioner is a member, has published a statement on behalf of its members on the importance of privacy and data protection in the sharing of health data for domestic or international travel requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement recognises how since the start of the pandemic, members of the GPA have advised governments, private enterprises, charities and non-governmental organisations on the design and development of systems that allow the processing of personal health data in a manner that best protects privacy.

The statement seeks to complement such efforts, and aims to contribute to a positive, co-ordinated privacy outcome internationally, reflecting common global principles of data protection and privacy, including privacy by design and default.

It urges governments, and other organisations responsible for processing health data for the purposes of international travel, to consider and pay due regard to several principles, which reflect common global data protection principles and practice. The statement, including a list of all the recommended principles, is available on the GPA website at the following link:

https://globalprivacyassembly.org/gpa-executive-committee-joint-statement-on-the use-of-health-data-for-domestic-or-international-travel-purposes/

For further information, please contact the Information Commissioner’s office on +350 200 74636 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..