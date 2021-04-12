Chairman Of The OBE Gibraltar Association Writes To The Queen

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2021 .

The chairman of the OBE Gibraltar Association has written to Her Majesty The Queen expressing "sincere condolences" at the death of Prince Philip on behalf of all of their members.

A statement from the OBE Gibraltar Association follows below:

Prince Philip was Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire, every year the Chancery would enquire as to the main event that the Gibraltar Association was going to hold and before the date the chairman would receive a letter from The Duke wishing the Association well on their event.