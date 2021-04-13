Consumer Awareness: Travelling in the “new normal”

Written by YGTV Team on 13 April 2021 .

With summer around the corner, many consumers will be thinking about travelling abroad for a well-deserved holiday or break. As part of its awareness program the Office of Fair Trading’s (OFT) Consumer Protection Team are conducting an outreach campaign with the theme: “Travelling in the “new normal”.”

The objective of the campaign is to provide consumers with guidance in an effort to minimise disappointments with their holiday plans in post-Brexit and in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

You can access the OFT’s full awareness document on this topic on its web- site:

https://www.oft.gov.gi/images/documents/Consumer_Awareness_Travelling_in_the_new_normal.pdf

The OFT will also be at the Piazza from 10:00 to 12:30 on Tuesday 20th April 2021 offering guidance and information to the general public. They will also be available during this time to assist with any particular queries and to take complaints from consumers.

The OFT will also be promoting this topic throughout the month of April via its social media plat- forms:

Facebook - OFT Gibraltar

Instagram - @OFTgib

Twitter - @OFTGib

The OFT says it trusts this guidance will assist Gibraltar consumers. Should consumers have queries or encounter any problems with their holidays however, please contact the OFT’s Consumer Protection Team directly:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tel: 20071700 Web: www.oft.gov.gi