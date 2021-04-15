Dr Darren Fa Selected As Mentor For Commonwealth’s Climate ‘Rising Star’ Researchers

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2021 .

The University of Gibraltar’s Director of Academic Programmes and Research, Dr Darren Fa is to mentor two of the Commonwealth’s brightest climate researchers ahead of this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The Commonwealth Futures Climate Research Cohort is a joint initiative by the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and the British Council, which supports 26 ‘rising-star’ researchers ahead of their debut at the forthcoming COP26 global conference. The cohort convenes researchers with expertise in a range of disciplines, and who have a deep understanding of communities disproportionately impacted by climate change. Reflecting the diversity of the Commonwealth, members of cohort are based at 25 ACU member universities from 16 countries.

In order to support these researchers and guide them on the road to COP26, 18 mentors have been selected from across the Commonwealth. Dr Darren Fa has been assigned two mentees, Dr Stephen Summers, from Nanyang Technological University Singapore and Dr Wassim Dbouk from the University of Southampton. Speaking of his selection, Dr Fa said, “It’s an honour and privilege to have been selected to be one of the mentors for such an outstanding, interdisciplinary and diverse group of international researchers. As a mentor, my main goal will be to support my mentees in their professional and skills development to achieve their goals as they work towards their aim of sharing their knowledge and experience of how research can contribute to climate justice at the forthcoming United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference.”





