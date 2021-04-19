Primary Care Centre To Increase Face-To-Face GP Appointments

19 April 2021

The Gibraltar Health Authority has announced plans to increase the availability off face to-face appointments with a GP or Nurse Practitioner at the Primary Care Centre as from Monday 19th April 2021 as part of the gradual return to a more normal service.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Throughout the entire pandemic, face-to-face appointments continued to be available, albeit at a reduced level. Those who were clinically assessed as needing a face-to-face appointment were always offered one. As face-to-face appointments are now further increased, a level of caution is still required as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, and some safeguards must remain in place to avoid over-crowding in waiting areas and in the PCC in general

Additionally, telephone consultations will still continue to be offered, especially for consultations where face-to-face appointments with a GP are not necessary.

The GHA understands that some patients may not have had contact with their regular GP for many months, and will be keen to now book a face-to-face appointment. An initial surge in demand for appointments is therefore expected, and this may surpass availability for the first few weeks. The GHA therefore appeals to the public for continued patience and understanding when accessing primary care services; with time all patients will be able to access their GP of choice and resume attending to their primary care health needs on a regular basis.

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I am delighted that the GHA is now in a position to be able to increase the numbers of face-to-face appointments available at the Primary Care Centre, as we cautiously resume regular GHA services. I would like to thank allthe staff atthe PCC, to whom the whole of Gibraltar owes a debt of gratitude, for their tireless work on the frontline of this pandemic.’

To book an appointment at the Primary Care Centre, please call 20052441 or 20007007 MyGHA for telephone consultations.





