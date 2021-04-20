GDP Announce Road Safety Awareness Drawing Competition Winners

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2021 .

Last year the GDP held several Road Safety Awareness sessions with members of the HELM Point Community Centre Youth Club. Following their sessions, the GDP recently announced the winners of their Road Safety Awareness drawing competition.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) visited the HELM Point Community Centre, Four Corners last year to carry out several Road Safety Awareness sessions with members of the Youth Club. As part of these sessions those who attended were given the opportunity to enter a drawing competition.

After careful consideration by the GDP officers who presented the initiative, Police Sergeant Dylan Borastero and Police Constable Diandra Desoisa selected four lucky winners; Lavinia Noteyoung, Macy Sutton, Oscar Waldrom, and Emily Harris-Joce. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the four winners had to patiently wait to claim their prize and only recently were they able to visit the GDP Headquarters.

Spending some time in a policing environment, Emily, Lavinia, Macy and Oscar were shown around the facilities at the GDP Headquarters and saw for themselves the control room where the day to day operations are carried out. They also joined in with officers carrying out a patrol in one of the GDP vehicles and met the Specialist Firearms Officers. Undoubtedly the highlight of the day was the opportunity to mingle with the GDP police dogs, Mira and Arry, who together with their handlers, carried out a display especially for the winners. Overall it was an extremely fun day for everyone involved!

