Workers’ Memorial Day

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2021 .

The Workers’ Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Wednesday 28th April.

This is a collaborative event between Unite the Union and Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The occasion will be celebrated with a short ceremony at the Alameda Gardens as from 10.30am. The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will be leading the Ceremony.