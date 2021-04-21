Online Streaming Event With Mr Mojib Benhakim

The Strait of Gibraltar Association in partnership with the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, have announced the live stream of an interview with Mr Mojib Benhakim.

A statement from Strait of Gibraltar Association follows below:

In conjunction with our cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco, the Strait of Gibraltar Association in partnership with Gibraltar Morocco Business Association is pleased to announce the live streaming of an interview with Mr Mojib Benhakim, the first Moroccan-born officer to join the Royal Gibraltar Police to share his experiences our audiences from both sides of the Strait and especially the Moroccan side. We will have a discussion with Mr Mojib then our host Mr. Henry Sacramento will be accepting questions from the general public to be put live to Mr Mojib.

- On Tuesday 27/04/2021 at 7pm Gibraltar time live via our Facebook page:



https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation