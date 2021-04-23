The Convent Garden Open Day 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 23 April 2021 .

His Excellency The Governor, Sir David Steel, is opening the Convent Gardens to the public on Saturday 8th May. The gardens will be open from 11:00 to 16:00 with refreshments on sale with tea and cake, and a plant stall.

A statement from the Convent follows below:

His Excellency The Governor, Sir David Steel, is opening the Convent Gardens to the public on Saturday 8th May so that visitors can enjoy this historic garden at the end of a period of restrictions.

The gardens will be open from 11:00 to 16:00. Refreshments will be on sale with tea and cake, and a plant stall. Visitors will be able to stroll through the gardens and admire the plants, trees and heritage of the garden, as well as visiting certain rooms in the Convent.

There will be a charge of £1pp for entry, with all receipts donated to local charities. Sir David Steel said

“I am absolutely delighted to be able to open the Convent in this way, in support of local charities. People have made me feel very welcome in Gibraltar and now I am pleased to have the chance to welcome them to my official home in Gibraltar. I hope that visitors will delight in seeing the fruits of the labours of our terrific gardeners, as well as seeing something of the Convent refurbishment programme that has been continuing over the last year”.

Visitors should be aware that there is limited disabled access to the garden. Unfortunately, pushchairs and prams will not be admitted, although limited storage will be available.



