GFRS visit Governor’s Meadow post fire to reassure children

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2021 .

The afternoon of Monday 19th April saw members of GFRS Blue Watch and Fire Safety attend Governor’s Meadow lower primary school. This visit was arranged by the GFRS in order to reassure and help educate children and staff alike to allay any fears that may have been lingering as a result of the recent fire at the school.

The GFRS personnel in attendance were welcomed at the school gates by Acting Head Teacher Ivan Latin with pupils and staff alike gathered in the playground to greet them. Present on behalf of the GFRS were 4 members of Blue Watch and a member of the Fire Safety Team. The initial emphasis was to reassure children and staff alike that they were in no way at fault for the circumstances that led to the fire. This was done so in a relaxed manner with a touch of humour in order to break the ice.

The children were given a fire safety talk with a focus on how to react to a fire and what they can do to help prevent fires. Their participation was incredibly enthusiastic with all of them showing an eagerness to interact with the fire crew. Following the short fire safety talk, members of Blue Watch took over, giving the pupils the opportunity to see some of the equipment on the fire appliance. This included the hose reels and the surprisingly popular “BATfan”.

Finally, there was a chance for the children to ask some questions before some photographs were taken.

Hopefully the visit helped the children and staff of Governor’s Meadow feel more at ease in light of the recent fire. A Basic Fire Safety course is being planned for the staff for the near future. It is always good when different facets of the community get together for a common cause and the GFRS find this type of interaction with the wider community particularly rewarding.

Minister with responsibility for GFRS, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I commend the officers on this outreach initiative and the reassurance they have offered by educating the children at Governor’s Meadow School after the recent fire.”